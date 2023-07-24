Family speaks out about search for Maryland sailor lost off coast of Mexico

BALTIMORE - The Mexican Coast Guard continues to search for a professional sailor from Maryland who has not been heard from in nearly two weeks.

Donald Lawson, from Baltimore, sails as a part of a project he created called "The Deep Seas Project."

He's preparing to break a world record for circumnavigation on a Trimaran this Fall.

His family said Lawson encountered several equipment issues at sea and was attempting to turn around.

On July 5, Lawson left Mexico where he was getting repairs done on his boat before leaving for the Panama Canal, and eventually back to Baltimore.

On July 9, Lawson's wife, Jacqueline, said he told her he was having issues with his hydraulic rigging and was without engine power and relied solely on wind power.

A few days later, on July 12, Lawson's wife believes he lost his wind generator during a storm. That was the last time she heard from him.

His boat was last detected on July 13.

Jacqueline Lawson, who spoke with WJZ News, is trying to get the word out about her husband possibly lost at sea.

Lawson's family says the Coast Guard has been searching a 300-mile radius around where he was last detected.

The Mexican Coast Guard has sent out an alert to all ships in the area to watch out for his boat.

