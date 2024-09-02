Family of DPW worker who died on job says "we deserve answers" from city officials

BALTIMORE -- The family of Ronald Silver II, the Baltimore Department of Public Works sanitation worker who overheated and died on the job on August 2, is demanding answers from the city.

On Monday, his family spoke outside of Baltimore City Hall, saying they still don't know what happened on Aug. 2, and how Silver became so ill he collapsed on the job.

"This has been a horrific last 30 days for our family," said Faith Johnson, Silver's mother. "He was so beloved and he deserved more than to die alone. (His death) something that could've been prevented."

His family is asking the city to complete an after-action report to answer any questions they have, including what led up to the 36-year-old DPW worker overheating and dying from hypothermia last month.

"We deserve answers," said LaTonya Mountain, Silver's aunt. "This was someone that was stolen from our lives at the hands of Baltimore City who refused to give us answers, as we have asked for."

The city council held a hearing last month to learn more about what exactly went wrong on that hot August day. The city also contracted a Washington, D.C- based law firm to investigate this case and the department's overall protocols.

The family says it has not heard from the city since those actions were taken.

"These workers needed help"

Silver's death came in the wake of a report by the Inspector General's Office that described the dangerous, sweltering working conditions in the city's Department of Public Works.

"For this to happen in the immediate wake of so many people shouting at the top of their lungs that these workers needed help, we just don't understand," said Thiru Vignarajah, the family's attorney.

"His legacy is his children"

Silver is remembered by his family members as a good man who always did right by others, including his five children.

"His legacy is his children. They are his legacy," Johnson said.

"His professional legacy should be the changes that should happen, but every employee of Baltimore City, especially those that do the least thankful job," Mountain added.

Private investigation completed

While the family is hoping for a public report to be filed by the city, Vignarajah says they've completed a private investigation into Silver's death. He says the details of that will be released soon if the city doesn't respond to their request.

The city's Department of Public Works issued a lengthy statement to WJZ, which said the investigation into this case is happening at the state and local levels. The department pledged its cooperation in that process.

"The Department of Public Works (DPW) is committed to addressing the concerns of Mr. Silver's family as state and local investigations into his death continue. Our priority is to fully cooperate with all inquiries while respecting the investigative process. We continue to await the findings of the investigations and remain steadfast in upholding that process. Meanwhile, the City is conducting a review of its policies, practices and procedures with the assistance of a third-party firm. This review will establish safety and health standards for DPW employees around heat safety. Importantly, the work will be based on discussions with frontline DPW workers, and key stakeholders, including the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), the City Union of Baltimore (CUB), and members of the City Council. Recommendations will be provided, which the city will review and decide on a comprehensive implementation."