Family of 14-year-old boy killed after football game says reward for info too small to yield results

BALTIMORE -- A $2,000 reward is available to anyone who can help find the person who shot and killed a 14-year-old boy in September.

Travis Slaughter was one of two teenagers gunned down after a football game at Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore County.

The other teenager survived their injuries.

Now, Slaughter's family is pleading for the community to help them, but they are worried that the reward amount is not enough.

Slaughter was eager to start at Milford Mill Academy this year.

"[He was] just a bright light to be around," Natasha Marable, one of Slaughter's family members said. "When he greeted you he greeted you with the biggest hug ever."

His hugs will forever be missed after he was shot and killed just days after the school year began, family members said.

Slaughter was shot near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road.

Investigators believe there is cell phone video that captured the incident and they are asking for the community's help in finding that video.

"Whoever did this, they really took away a bright loving young man that didn't deserve this," Marable said. "He was 14 years old. He was a baby. He didn't even get to begin his life yet."

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering two thousand dollars to help find the suspect.

But that money may not be enough to procure answers.

"Living in this economical time, $2,000 is really not a lot of money," Marable said. "I definitely wouldn't think that someone will come forward for $2,000."

She said the family is working to increase the reward.

Since the incident, Marable said more security was added to the games and new safety protocols were put in place at the school.

But they are asking the public to contact Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously to finally seek closure.