Harford County family displaced after Christmas Eve fire searching for missing dogs

A family of six are displaced, and two of their dogs are missing, after a fire destroyed their Harford County home on Christmas Eve.

People driving around looking at holiday lights alerted emergency responders to the fire in the 500 block of Flintlock Drive in Bel Air. Officials said the fire appeared to have been sparked by an electrical issue with the Christmas tree.

Fire officials said witnesses driving through the neighborhood noticed the fire in the living room of the home and stopped to tell the owners, who weren't home at the time.

They reported hearing dogs inside the home and attempted to save them by kicking the front door open, while another neighbor broke the back door window in an attempt to save the pets, according to fire officials.

The estimated cost of damage is about $500,000.

The family is being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance and the Red Cross. The family told WJZ a pit bull didn't survive the fire, a golden retriever made it out and was taken to the veterinarian hospital to be treated, and two other dogs are still missing.

Fire devastates family over Christmas

Family members living in the home said Christmas morning was supposed to be spent eating a breakfast casserole, opening presents, and cooking a big Italian dinner for the extended family.

Instead, they are salvaging what they can from their charred home.

The family said they are asking for a Christmas miracle -- that the community's help will bring home their two dogs -- a bichon poodle mix named Mac and a brown cavapoo named Teddy.

The family said the Christmas tree was artificial, and while they are devastated by the fire, they are thankful no one was injured.

Anyone who would like to make any donations can drop them off at the American Legion Post 39 in Bel Air.