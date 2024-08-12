Family of DPW worker who died from overheating calling for "swift" investigation

BALTIMORE -- The family of a DPW worker who died from overheating while on the job addressed the public Monday, calling for a "swift" investigation into what they say was a preventable incident.

Attorney Thiru Vinerajah, who was a candidate in the Baltimore City mayoral race, is representing the family.

Ronald Silver collapsed along Guilford Avenue on August 2 and later died at the hospital, according to DPW officials.That day, Baltimore City was under a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert due to temperatures that reached a scorching 100 degrees, and a heat index of around 105 degrees.

"What the public already knows, honestly, is that Ronald Silver's death is an absolutely preventable tragedy. It should never have happened," Vinerajah said.

Silver's death came just weeks after two reports from the Baltimore City Office of the Inspector General. One report said DPW failed to provide water and cooling for its workers amid a heatwave. A second report detailed deplorable conditions inside numerous DPW facilities.

At a press conference last week, Baltimore City Council members cited a culture of bullying and intimidation within the department that they said contributed to the poor working conditions, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Last Tuesday, Governor Wes Moore also called for an investigation into the incident.