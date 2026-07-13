Family dog sparks fire that killed 3 other pets in Harford County, fire officials say

A family dog is responsible for igniting a fire that killed three pets and left $150,000 worth of damage to a home in Harford County on Friday, July 10, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire in the 4300 block of Foxglove Court in Belcamp. The incident was recorded on a home security camera, which assisted Deputy State Fire Marshals in determining the cause of the fire.

The fire took approximately 30 firefighters 20 minutes to control.

2 dogs rescued, 3 pets died in fire

Fire officials deemed the fire accidental after determining that the family dog, Bo, jumped onto the kitchen counter and turned on the toaster, which ignited nearby combustibles.

Neighbors rescued Bo and another dog, Addie. However, a third dog, Dakota, and two pet cats died in the fire.

Fire officials said the home sustained extensive damage from fire, soot, smoke, and water.

Officials said the estimated loss of the home is $150,00 and $50,000 for the contents inside.