More families are relying on the Maryland Food Bank as food prices soar

Increased food prices are impacting the Maryland Food Bank.

CEO Meg Kimmel said more hungry families are seeking assistance as jet fuel prices spike due to the war with Iran, affecting more than just gas and flights.

"The ability to make ends meet is getting harder and harder nationwide," Kimmel said.

"Food prices have gone up, and that's related to petroleum prices too," said Loyola University Accounting Professor JP Krahel. "Prices of everything are going up because you either want to go somewhere, and that takes fuel. Or something had to get to you, and that takes fuel."

Price hike impact on the Maryland Food Bank

According to the CBS News Price Tracker, food costs nearly 20% more in March 2026 than they did in January 2022. For some families, they're seeking help through distribution centers operated by the Maryland Food Bank.

"Overall, I think we have seen a consistency both in the level of need staying at historic highs," Kimmel said.

Kimmel said the Maryland Food Bank served more than one million Marylanders last year. During the government shutdown last fall, the number of people the agency served doubled. She said levels have dropped, and recently, they've risen again.

"Over the last six to eight weeks, seeing fuel surcharges added to our invoices, or we've seen a straight increase in the cost of food we've purchased," Kimmel said.

Kimmel said one of the Food Bank's vendors has increased the cost per pound by seven cents.

"Which may not sound like a lot," Kimmel said. "But if that were to be sustained over our entire purchasing program for a year, that would be a $1.5 million change in the cost of food for us."

Kimmel said the food bank purchases 50% of the food it distributes.

"It allows us to get high quality and nutritious food," Kimmel said.

Kimmel said since food prices are consistently high, the Maryland Food Bank is not only looking to distribute food but also working to change the systems that create food insecurity.