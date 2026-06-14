Families displaced, pets rescued after three-alarm fire in Baltimore's Reservoir Hill neighborhood

Families were displaced, and multiple pets were rescued after a three-alarm fire in a three-story home in Baltimore's Reservoir Hill neighborhood, according to the city's fire department.

Firefighters responded around 12:20 p.m. to the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue, where a fire broke out inside the building.

The fire was declared under control at 1:04 p.m., Baltimore City Fire Department Chief of Staff Veobia Akilo said.

No animals, residents, or firefighters were injured.

Along with the fire department, Baltimore's police department, housing, animal control, and BGE responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"Our crews did a wonderful job in the heat and quickly got the fire under control," Akilo said.