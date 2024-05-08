Fallen Maryland state troopers memorialized at ceremony: 'We salute them'

BALTIMORE - Maryland leaders and families gathered Wednesday to recognize the fearless contributions of state troopers who died in the line of duty.

Maryland State Police commemorated 43 fallen state troopers.

"We salute them," Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller said at the ceremony. "We remember them and we are eternally grateful for their service."

The fallen troopers were honored for their bravery and commitment alongside countless family members who now carry on their legacy.

"It's been 16 years and you just never recover but you are here to support everybody," said Wilma Lippy, the mother of a fallen trooper.

Family members carry the burden of losing a loved one while on the job.

"Each name represents a significant memory each name we carry with us in a unique and meaningful way," said Colonel Roland Butler Jr., superintendent for the Maryland State Police.

More than troopers, the fallen troopers were fathers, mothers, sons and daughters.

The ceremony also recognized fallen Deputy Chief State Fire Marshal Sander Cohen and two troopers killed in World War II.

"The stories behind each of these fallen heroes who have gone above and beyond the call of duty, are stories of strength, fortitude and resilience," Butler said.

Trooper Mickey Lippy was killed in a helicopter crash while performing medical transport in 2008 was a testament to his courage and dedication to helping others.

"He did what he loved," Wilma Lippy said. "He loved being a fireman, loved been a state trooper and loved been a medic."

The ceremony showed those troopers are gone but not forgotten, and ensures their memory lives on.

"Their legacy endures through you and everyone of us in the eternal story of life," Miller said.