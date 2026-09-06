Fall-like weather continues across Maryland for the Labor Day Weekend

The beautiful fall-like weather continues through the remainder of the holiday weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 - a few degrees below our average high temperatures we typically see in early September closer to the mid 80s.

Sunny and comfortable through Tuesday

Beautiful weather hangs-on through Tuesday before humidity levels increase with the next rain chance on Thursday. Highs remain near seasonable levels in the lower 80s on Tuesday. Mornings will be cool, with many spots away from the city dipping into the 50s by daybreak.

Warming back up mid-week across Maryland

Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s on Wednesday and upper 80s by Thursday along with increasing humidity setting the stage for rain and a few storms ahead of a cold front on Thursday. The warmup will be short-lived as another late week front will bring fall-like temperatures and low humidity back into the forecast for the last official weekend of summer. Fall officially starts on September 21st.