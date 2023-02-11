Watch CBS News
Sports

Fagan's 18 points lead UMBC past Bryant, 76-73

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tra'Von Fagan scored 18 points as UMBC beat Bryant 76-73 on Saturday.

Fagan had six rebounds for the Retrievers (17-10, 7-5 America East Conference). Craig Beaudion scored 15 points and added eight assists. Jacob Boonyasith shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Bulldogs (16-9, 7-5) were led in scoring by Sherif Kenney, who finished with 39 points. Earl Timberlake added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Bryant. Antwan Walker also had eight points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. UMBC visits Albany (NY) while Bryant hosts UMass-Lowell.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on February 11, 2023 / 5:26 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.