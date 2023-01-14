Fagan scores 21 off bench, UMBC defeats Maine 85-77

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tra'Von Fagan had 21 points off the bench in UMBC's 85-77 victory against Maine on Saturday.

Fagan had seven rebounds for the Retrievers (12-6, 3-1 America East Conference). Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 20 points and added nine rebounds. Craig Beaudion scored 15 points.

The Black Bears (6-11, 0-4) were led by Gedi Juozapaitis, who had 24 points. Maine also got 13 points and four steals from Jaden Clayton. Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish finished with 11 points and three steals. The Black Bears have lost seven in a row.

UMBC hosts Hartford on Monday and Maine will visit Vermont on Thursday.

