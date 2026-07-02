Heat causes delays for Amtrak riders at Baltimore's Penn Station heading into holiday weekend

The heat is already causing problems for people traveling by train to their Fourth of July destinations in Baltimore and beyond.

Amtrak Northeast Region announced at least 18 trains were canceled Thursday because of temperature-related conditions.

The agency also noted trains may need to operate at reduced speeds throughout the day until Saturday, and some may face delays.

Amtrak said this is standard safety practice when temperatures exceed 95 degrees. Trains must travel slower when tracks reach 128 degrees.

Heat-related delays for holiday travelers at Penn Station

Some passengers saw those changes in real-time Thursday at Penn Station in Baltimore.

"We're going to New York to see our daughter and her husband," said Marc Van Arsdale. "They live in Queens."

Van Aarsdale learned his train got delayed minutes before it was set to leave the station.

"If that's part of what needs to happen because of the weather, then that needs to happen," he said right before his train was delayed.

Train passengers at Baltimore's Penn Station help to make up the more than 67,000 people in Maryland planning to take a bus, train or cruise for the July 4th holiday period.

"The reason why I picked Amtrak is because, one, leave the driving to them," traveler Regina Young said. "I don't have to do anything."

"For one, I don't get on nobody's plane," Korin Jones, another traveler, said.

They came packed for the heat with fans and several cold water bottles, unphased by how the heat could impact the rails.

What to know if you're driving for the 4th

AAA predicts more than 1.35 million Marylanders will drive 50 miles for the 4th of July.

Maryland State Highway Administration Charlie Gischlar said high travel volumes, plus the heat, can stress roadways.

"Particularly, with all the heavy traffic for the 4th of July holiday and the 250th anniversary of America... we're going to have to remain very vigilant of any pavement damage," Gischlar said.

Gischlar said the State Highway Administration will also enhance roadside patrols along US-50, the Baltimore Beltway and along the Eastern Shore throughout the holiday weekend. Non-emergency lane closures will be suspended July 2 starting at 3 p.m. until July 7 at 9 a.m.

AAA said drivers should double check their vehicles ahead of any travel. AAA spokesperson Ragina Ali said dead batteries and tire issues made up most of the calls AAA received last year during the July 4th holiday period.

"We responded to about 687,000 calls nationwide last year, with more than 11,000 being in Maryland," Ali said.