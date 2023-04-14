Explore fluorescent splatter paint abstraction at this Baltimore workshop

BALTIMORE -- There's a fun and creative way you can "paint the town red." WJZ's Linh Bui went to a local splatter paint workshop to learn how you can embrace your inner artist.

Deja Richardson has been painting for most of her life. For the abstract artist and children's book illustrator, this is an escape and color outside the lines.

"Just takes myself out of this realm," she said. "I feel like it's so releasing. If I'm upset, I can just do whatever. Just throw the paint."

And she's giving you a chance to let loose.

"There's so many ways to build experiences through art. And that was my main thing. I wanted to make moments with art, and make experiences memorable through art."

Outfitted in disposable overalls and light-up glasses, we joined her for a splatter paint workshop. Deja teaches us skills and explains her craft.

"If you want to get a certain type of technique or line going, you want to try to squeeze it lightly as you go," she said.

But it's mostly intuition.

"You make the rules," she said. "That's the whole point. You just paint. The whole point of painting is to make a mess, to make a mistake. And embrace those mistakes because they're beautiful. They're there for a reason."

She said to let the painting go wherever it wants to go.

"I experiment with a lot of different mediums to add texture to my painting. I believe texture tells a story. Especially the way it's shaped and formed."

You don't need any artistic experience to do one of these splatter paint workshops. It's all about creating a messy masterpiece.

"A lot of people love it. And they hang it up in their living rooms," she says.

Deja hosts the workshops at 410 Lofts in Baltimore. The building in the Bromo Tower Arts District is designed for artists.

"You can do whatever you want. Play whatever music you want. It's glow in the dark. You dance. It's freeing. It's pretty much meant for you to express yourself."

So come tap into your creativity.

"Once they're done, I add some gloss, glaze and gloss coating. I wrap them, and I add a little special note."

You end up learning much more than how to splatter paint.

"Just embracing chaos. That's my whole point. Embrace the chaos, you know what i'm saying?"

You discover life imitates art.

"It's not perfect, but it's beautiful."

To learn more about Deja and her splatter paint workshops, visit her website.