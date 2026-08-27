Experts: Health, mental health among key drivers of chronic absenteeism

A new school year means new backpacks, new routines and a fresh start. But for some families, one challenge remains: getting their child to school.

Chronic absenteeism is a growing concern, and experts say missed school days are not always a matter of choice. Health, mental health and challenges at home can all play a role.

A missed day may seem small. One illness or one difficult morning can quickly add up. Over time, students can fall behind academically and become disconnected from the classroom.

"Chronic absenteeism is actually a huge problem, so over 1 in 4 students are missing school chronically," said Tamar Mendelson, Ph.D., director of the Center for Adolescent Health.

Mendelson said the reasons students miss school often go beyond what happens in the classroom.

"What we know is that health and mental health problems are the biggest driver of absenteeism," she said.

Some causes are easier to identify, including illness and chronic health conditions.

"There are a range of health problems that keeps students out of school. Asthma is the biggest," Mendelson said.

But other reasons may be harder for families and educators to recognize.

"Adolescents are particularly struggling with depression and anxiety right now, also with feelings of hopelessness or loneliness, so they are a group to watch," Mendelson said.

Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent William Heiser said physical and mental health can provide important clues when schools are trying to understand chronic absenteeism.

"Physical and mental health play a significant role in what families and communities are experiencing, and I think that's really essential that we look at root cause issues when it comes to chronic absenteeism," Heiser said.

Those root causes can also include challenges at home, such as a lack of child care or responsibilities that require older children to care for younger siblings.

"Whether it be issues around childcare and caring for younger siblings, whether it be physical health issues or whether it's mental health issues within the family unit," Heiser said.

As the school year gets underway, experts say the conversation should go beyond simply counting how many days a student has missed.

Understanding why a child is missing school can be an important first step toward helping them get back into the classroom.

Mendelson recommends talking with children to find out what may be keeping them home, whether it is a physical illness, anxiety, depression or another challenge.

The goal, she said, is to understand the reason behind the absences so families and schools can address the problem and help students stay connected to school.