Excitement is increasing in Baltimore for $830 Million Mega Millions jackpot drawing

BALTIMORE -- The drawing for the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot is tonight at 11 p.m. All day, Baltimoreans have been lining up to get a chance at the prize.

Dozens of people flocked Canton Market on Boston Street on Tuesday to buy tickets for the drawing. Sales have surged as the jackpot has increased.

"It would be amazing . . . it would be beyond amazing," said Eliza Craft, a Federal Hill resident who was playing the game for the first time.

The jackpot is the third-largest ever in the game's history and the fourth-largest lottery jackpot.

The cash value for the prize is $487.9 million, according to a Mega Millions press release.

Some of the people who were visiting the convenience store told WJZ about the ways they would spend the jackpot if they won.

"I would pay off everything I owe, I would help everybody I know, get the heck out of here, travel, do a lot of stuff," Kim McDonald of Perry Hall said.

Others said they would give to a good cause and would splurge on something for themselves.

"Give some to charity, buy a boat. A new boat," Brian Loeffel of Canton said.

Craft said she would use the money to reassess her career path and take some time off.

"I would take some time off work and I would go on a much-needed vacation," she said. "Probably reevaluate some of my goals."

The odds of winning are only about 1 in 302.5 million.

A spokesperson for Maryland Lottery and Gaming said if there is no jackpot winner tonight, the prize will increase to an estimated $1.025 billion for the Friday night drawing.

Tickets for Mega Millions are available until 10:45 p.m.