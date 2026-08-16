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Excavator left behind after Baltimore bank burglary, ATM smashed

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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An abandoned excavator was found outside a Baltimore bank where a reported burglary and ATM theft occurred Sunday morning.

Police responded around 5:38 a.m. after an alarm was triggered at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 1700 block of E. Northern Parkway. Officers found an unoccupied excavator in the bank's parking lot.

Police said the front of the building had been burglarized and the ATM had been smashed.

The burglary remains under investigation.

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