Excavator left behind after Baltimore bank burglary, ATM smashed

An abandoned excavator was found outside a Baltimore bank where a reported burglary and ATM theft occurred Sunday morning.

Police responded around 5:38 a.m. after an alarm was triggered at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 1700 block of E. Northern Parkway. Officers found an unoccupied excavator in the bank's parking lot.

Police said the front of the building had been burglarized and the ATM had been smashed.

The burglary remains under investigation.