Ex-Baltimore Police detective acquitted on charges of stealing $10k from drug bust, lying to FBI

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Police Detective Ethan Glover was acquitted of charges that he stole $10,000 from a drug bust and lied about it to the FBI.

Glover joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2003 and became a Federal Task Force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2013.

In an April indictment, officials said he stole nearly $10,000 from a duffel bag full of cash in a 2016 search and seizure operation.

Baltimore Police said Glover was immediately suspended when they were made aware of the investigation in February 2020. After he was charged, he was suspended without pay.

Prosecutors said he lied to the FBI during an investigation about a seizure that had occurred with the officer-in-charge of BPD's Gun Trace Task Force.

When questioned, Glover asked the interviewing agent how much the arrestee "is saying is missing? Is it money or drugs? How much did he say he had? A million?" or words to that effect. Glover told investigators that he did not witness any officer steal money during this seizure. Glover also stated that he did not steal money from this particular seizure or any other case, saying, "I've never stolen anything in my life. Never money or drugs."

According to our media partner at The Baltimore Banner, Glover testified in his own defense, denying the charges. He spent about four hours on the stand.

Federal prosecutors' case relied on Glover's ex-fiancée, who said Glover stashed at her home $10,000 skimmed from a drug bust, and a tally sheet from a Mexican cartel member who said duffel bags of money found in his basement as part of that bust contained $10,000 more than what authorities say was officially reported, according to the Banner.

According to the Banner, defense attorneys said prosecutors were reaching in their case against Glover, who spent seven years assigned to a high-profile task force within the DEA. Attorney Joseph Murtha said that Glover was charged on the very last day before a five-year statute of limitations to charge him expired.