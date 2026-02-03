Watch CBS News
3 minors injured during Baltimore County school bus crash

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

Three minors were injured on Tuesday morning when a school bus crashed into a sedan in Essex, according to Baltimore County police. 

Officers responded to the scene in the area of Mansfield Road and Southeast Boulevard around 10:45 a.m. for a vehicle collision. 

Once on the scene, officers found that a school bus and a sedan had been involved in a crash. 

At least three minors were taken to an area hospital. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

