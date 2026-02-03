3 minors injured during Baltimore County school bus crash

Three minors were injured on Tuesday morning when a school bus crashed into a sedan in Essex, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers responded to the scene in the area of Mansfield Road and Southeast Boulevard around 10:45 a.m. for a vehicle collision.

Once on the scene, officers found that a school bus and a sedan had been involved in a crash.

At least three minors were taken to an area hospital.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.