Escaped prisoner recaptured in Baltimore after 5 days on the loose

A prisoner who escaped from police custody in Baltimore was recaptured after five days, city police said Wednesday.

Brian Myers escaped on Friday, May 8, while he was being treated at a local hospital, officers said.

He was re-arrested on Tuesday, May 12, around 6:20 p.m., as he was walking in the 900 block of Harlem Avenue, police said.

Myers was then taken to a hospital to continue treatment for an injury he initially sustained while in custody.

Once he is discharged from the hospital, Myers will be taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he will face charges related to his escape. He was previously charged with robbery and handgun violations, police said.

Police are investigating the circumstances of Myers' escape.