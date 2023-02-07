Watch CBS News
Empty feral cat shelter prompts bomb squad response outside elementary, middle schools in Waldorf

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - An empty feral cat shelter made from a plastic cooler prompted Maryland State Police Bomb Squad to respond to a middle school and elementary school in Waldorf Tuesday morning.

Before school was scheduled to start, officers were called to Berry Elementary School and Mattawoman Middle School campuses for a suspicious package that was reported outside the schools.

Police cleared after learning the package was just a feral cat shelter.

Berry Elementary School will be closed for the day. The students who took a bus to school were taken to Westlake High School where parents can pick them up.

The rest of the students who were at the school when a suspicious package was reported will be taken to Westlake High School for pickup.

The Charles County Public School district said Mattawoman Middle School is resuming normal operations.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 11:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

