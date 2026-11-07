Displaced Empire Towers tenant finds new home in Ellicott City

A tenant at Empire Towers in Glen Burnie has found a new home for her business after being unable to return to the center for nearly four months.

Tania Corbett, the owner of Precision Frequency Body Sculpting, has relocated to Ellicott City. Her business specializes in noninvasive body sculpting and skin-tightening treatments.

"For me, not moving forward wasn't an option," Corbett said. "It's been one of the most mentally and emotionally challenging things I've done, and the finish line is still unknown. I am incredibly proud to open this location, welcome clients back, and become part of the Ellicott City business community."

Corbett said she had to order new equipment for the new space as her work equipment, personal belongings, and car are still trapped at Empire Towers.

"I walked out with just my phone and my keys."

Corbett remembers the July evacuation day vividly.

"I had a client with me," she said. "We had to get them cleaned up and dressed and get all of their stuff out."

Corbett said she left with just her cellphone and keys.

"Initially, I felt paralyzed," she said. "It was a huge shock; my equipment, my purse, my car is trapped, and we didn't have any information. None of the businesses knew how to move forward, and some knew they wouldn't be able to reopen again."

Corbett said she'd been out of work for two months. Rather than waiting, she decided to relocate her business to Ellicott City, ordering all new equipment.

On Saturday morning, she cut the ribbon at her new space on Courthouse Drive. Corbett said she really likes the area. Though right now, business is slow. She's been walking around Ellicott City, hoping to spread the word about her shop.

"Some of my clients followed me, but I'm not nearly as busy as I was," she said. "I do appreciate the clients who followed me here. Some of them drive quite a long way, and it makes me feel really good that they trust me enough with them to make that drive."

Empire Towers recovery

Empire Towers is in the process of recovering vehicles still trapped. They're also working to restore access to tenants' personal belongings. Building repairs are set for next year.

Meanwhile, Corbett is unsure about the future of her space inside the building.

"I mean, two offices, three offices [would] be a great problem to have and you're going to have to make that work," she said. "So, we'll see. We'll see what happens."