Empire Towers evacuees still face insurance struggles nearly 3 months later

Nearly three months after Empire Towers was evacuated over serious structural and safety concerns, some of those impacted are still trying to untangle the fallout.

For Taylor Wach, that has meant spending hours on the phone trying to figure out what will happen to the car she has not been able to access since July.

"Just staying on calls all day, like calling insurance and calling whoever will help out, I feel like that's my whole life now," Wach said.

Wach, a pediatric speech-language pathologist who previously worked inside Empire Towers, is among the vehicle owners whose cars remain trapped inside the building's parking garage.

Struggle with insurance

Last week, Wach told WJZ that Empire Towers informed her that her car was in a "compromised position" and could not be removed without potentially jeopardizing the building's structural integrity or endangering workers.

Now, she says she is caught between insurance companies as she tries to determine whether her car can be totaled.

Messages obtained by WJZ show State Farm told Wach it cannot move forward with totaling the car without first inspecting it. But access to the garage remains restricted.

The building then directed Wach to its insurer, Cincinnati Insurance Company, as another option for totaling the vehicle. Wach said she contacted Cincinnati and was told someone would reach out to her, but she is still waiting to hear back.

"Everyone is very unsure of what to do, but I think the advocating so far from the insurance has been very lacking and very limited," Wach said.

Transportation costs piling up

In the meantime, Wach's transportation costs are becoming another concern.

She said she initially received $3,000 to cover alternative transportation after losing access to her car. Nearly three months later, that money has run out, and beginning Friday, Wach said she will have to pay for her rental car out of pocket.

"They gave us the $3,000 initially and it's been about three months, and rental cars are so expensive," Wach said. "I believe the quote I was given to extend it for just two weeks is over $500."

Wach said she has no choice but to continue paying for a rental while her own car remains inaccessible.

Her car is not the only part of Wach's life that was disrupted by the Empire Towers evacuation.

Before the building closed, Wach saw pediatric speech pathology clients at a practice inside Empire Towers. After the evacuation, she said the practice temporarily met with clients in the back of a hair salon while searching for a new office.

Wach said the sudden transition cost the practice clients and money.

"It's just been really hard, and we've definitely lost some clients as we moved just because of how crazy the transition was, and we didn't get a lot of communication from the building in the beginning, so we didn't even really know what to tell people," Wach said.

Call for help to the Maryland Insurance Administration

Wach has now turned to the Maryland Insurance Administration for help.

The MIA told WJZ it began receiving inquiries and complaints related to Empire Towers on July 29 and opened an investigation as a result.

The agency said it continues to gather information from Cincinnati Insurance Company, which it identified as the insurance carrier for the legal entities that own and manage Empire Towers.

As of Oct. 1, the MIA said it has received 11 complaints and 17 inquiries from consumers related to the incident.

The agency also hosted a Virtual Disaster Center on Sept. 24 for consumers and businesses impacted by Empire Towers. Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration provided information about Economic Injury Disaster Loans available to eligible businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Wach said the MIA filed a complaint with State Farm on her behalf.

"They have been trying to help behind the scenes, but the complaint unfortunately is taking too long," Wach said.

The MIA said it remains available to help consumers with insurance-related issues as the situation develops.

Consumers affected by Empire Towers can find additional information through the Maryland Insurance Administration, including its Empire Towers frequently asked questions page. Consumers can also file a complaint with the MIA online or call 1-800-492-6116 with questions about filing a complaint.