BALTIMORE - A Howard County shopping center was evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a natural gas leak in a sprinkler room.

Firefighters initially responded around 2 p.m. to the Elkridge Corners Shopping Center.

Firefighters are currently on scene in the 7200 block of Montgomery Road at the Elkridge Corners Shopping Center for a natural gas leak in a sprinkler room. Crews are evacuating the occupancies in the shopping center. BGE is en route. — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) March 2, 2023

BGE came to the scene to investigate.

The businesses in the shopping center were evacuated.