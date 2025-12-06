Electrical fire reported on barge in Baltimore

A fire was reported on a barge in Baltimore Saturday night, city fire officials said.

Crews responded to the ship fire around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Clinton Street.

When they arrived, crews discovered the electrical fire, and it was quickly contained, according to officials. No injuries were reported.

Baltimore Fire crews responded to a barge fire on Dec. 6, 2025. Baltimore City Fire Department

Crews and dive teams are on standby in case of an emergency. Officials said there should not be any traffic disruptions in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Previous Baltimore ship fire

The department is familiar with on-the-water operations. In August, city fire crews responded to an explosion onboard a cargo ship in the harbor. The vessel was hauling coal when there appeared to be a fire, then an explosion.

The incident caused delays for vessel traffic in the Fort McHenry Federal Channel for about a week, and a 30-ton hatch had to be removed from the harbor after it detached from the ship.

The vessel stayed afloat after the incident and was taken back to port with the help of tugboats, fire officials said.