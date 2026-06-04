Education experts and writers from around U.S. meet in Baltimore to address pressing issues

Education experts and journalists from around the country are in Baltimore this week to tackle important issues impacting schools and students.

The Education Writers Association (EWA) National Seminar has attracted hundreds of journalists to the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was the keynote speaker on Wednesday, June 3.

What is happening at the seminar?

Writers and reporters at the conference are learning how to improve their coverage of topics, including changes to education at the federal and state levels, the use of artificial intelligence in schools, and declining enrollment.

EWA calls the education shifts seismic.

"There's also a huge funding issue across the country. So, we're going to see a lot of consolidations in schools," said Debbie Veney, EWA's Interim Executive Director. "We're going to see some closures. What should communities know about this? What kinds of questions should they be asking?"

Journalists at the conference are also learning how to better access education records and improve their use of archival material.

"The landscape in education is changing so rapidly in terms of what our kids are actually being taught in schools, and we're always delighted to work with education professionals and journalists to understand what are these big issues," Veney said.

The conference ends on Friday, June 5.