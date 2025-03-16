Edgewood fire leaves resident, firefighter injured; six displaced

A stove top fire in an apartment in Edgewood left two, including a firefighter, injured and five residents displaced.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way in Edgewood, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

A 71-year-old resident discovered a fire on top of his stove and attempted to extinguish the fire, but it soon grew out of control.

The resident was able to escape by opening the sliding door in his apartment and walking onto the balcony, where neighbors told him to jump.

He eventually was able to jump off and Harford County Emergency Services later transported him to Johns Hopkins Hospital Bayview Medical Center, where he is being treated for burns on 20-30% of his body. He is currently in stable condition.

The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire and were able to contain the bulk of the fire in the apartment it started in.

The fire took around 30 minutes to control and it is unknown at this time whether there was a smoke alarm in the apartment.

At this time, the preliminary cause of the fire were items that were flammable coming into contact with the kitchen stove.

Six residents, five of which were in other units of the apartment, are displaced and are being assisted by friends, family, and Harford County Disaster Assistance.