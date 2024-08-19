Watch CBS News
Local News

East Baltimore residents describe chaos of mass shooting: "Bullets don't have no names"

By Mike Hellgren

/ CBS Baltimore

East Baltimore community recovering from mass shooting
East Baltimore community recovering from mass shooting 03:56

BALTIMORE -- Police are still looking for suspects after eight people were shot in East Baltimore Sunday night, leaving the Oliver community shaken. 

One of the victims, identified as 36-year-old Anthony Martin, died. 

Now, the city is flooding the Oliver community with resources. 

A friend shared a picture of Martin, known to friends as Chris, and described through tears how he was just there to play basketball when the violence erupted. He stressed, "This was preventable."

untitled-design-2024-08-19t183841-277.jpg
  Police are still looking for suspects after eight people were shot in East Baltimore Sunday night, leaving the Oliver community shaken.  Contributed photo

"It's not safe" 

"It sounded like 15 shots: Pop, pop, pop, pop, pow," one longtime Oliver community resident told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

East Baltimore community comes to grips with mass shooting 03:17

The resident, who didn't want to give her name, said she immediately knew something was wrong when gunfire erupted nearby.

"I was sitting on the bed and moved into the corner. I said, 'Oh, no. Bullets don't have no names and no directions,'" she said. "It's not safe. What can we do? Complain? Nothing gets done."

In the 1300 block of North Spring Street where the violence erupted near a basketball court, the anti-violence group Roca cleaned up the mess left behind from the cookout. 

People left food and overturned chairs in the chaos where the eight people were shot.

The survivors 

On Monday afternoon, police said the seven survivors were all stable at the hospital. 

Police said the non-fatal victims included:

  • 21-year-old male
  • 23-year-old male 
  • 39-year-old male 
  • 40-year-old male
  • 41-year-old female 
  • 45-year-old male 
  • 46-year-old male

"I saw a girl lying by the tennis court. She was just lying there. People were still running around. Motorcycles were leaving. it was an active scene," said a former neighborhood association president who declined to give his name. 

He described what he heard. 

"It was like a burst of shots: Fully automatic shots and then more shots. You could smell carbon in the air," he said.

Mike Hellgren
mike-hellgren.jpg

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren came to WJZ in the spring of 2004. Solid reporting credentials and a reputation for breaking important news stories have characterized Mike's work. Mike holds a B.S. degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and grew up partly in both Chicago and Louisiana.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.