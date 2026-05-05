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East Baltimore building condemned after collapse, fire officials say

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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The side of a building collapsed in East Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, according to fire crews. One person was assessed by first responders but refused treatment.

Crews responded to the building collapse around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Homewood Avenue and East Eager Street. 

Bricks from the building fell on top of some parked vehicles. Officials said the building has been condemned.

City leaders said that the Baltimore City Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) building inspector was at the scene, along with Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), the Department of Public Works (DPW), and Office of Emergency Management (OEM) crews.

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The side of a building collapsed Tuesday afternoon in East Baltimore, according to fire crews. One person was assessed by first responders but refused treatment. CBS News Baltimore

No other information was provided.

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