Early voting underway for the Maryland primary election

Early voting is now underway for Maryland's primary election, giving voters more than a week to cast their ballots before Primary Election Day on June 23.

In Anne Arundel County, 10 early voting centers opened on Thursday and will remain open through June 18. Voters can cast their ballots at any early voting center in the county between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day.

By 6 p.m., nearly 200 voters cast their ballots at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis.

Voters cast ballots early

Some voters said early voting offers added convenience, especially for those with upcoming travel plans.

"We're going to be doing some traveling next week, so we seized this opportunity to get our votes in," said Annapolis resident Nadja Maril.

Others said they enjoy the process and appreciate the flexibility early voting provides.

"I actually kind of like the activity of putting my ballot in," Annapolis voter Anne Caldwell said. "And they make it so easy now with the early voting."

Important issues in Anne Arundel County

With races for governor and Anne Arundel County executive on the ballot, voters said a range of local issues influenced their decisions.

"Concerned about land use… smart land use… concerns about global warming and flooding issues…and education is very important," Maril said.

Peter Crilly, a longtime Annapolis resident, said the cost of living and development patterns in the county were important factors for him. He also expressed concerns about traffic and growth in the area.

"I would rather see controlled development, and that is not controlled development," Crilly said.

The Anne Arundel County Executive race has generated significant interest among local voters, even within the same household.

"He voted for Kitchin, and I voted for Pickard. A divided house, but that's OK," Caldwell said.

Despite differing views on candidates and issues, voters interviewed at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center agreed on the importance of participating in the democratic process.

"I don't think there's anything more important. It's our civic duty and it's our one chance every few years to make our voices heard," Caldwell said.

Maril echoed that sentiment.

"You cannot criticize if you do not participate and voting is part of the participation," she said.

Early voting continues through June 18 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Maryland's primary election will be held on June 23.