Dunkin' gives 10K grand to Maryland Food Bank, aims to match $1 million in donations

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Food Bank will be receiving a $10,000 grant from the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, according to staff for the foundation.

The grant is part of the hunger-relief organization's overall commitment to supporting food banks across the country, foundation staff said.

Overall, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has provided $100,000 worth of grants to 10 Feeding America partner food banks, according to foundation staff.

The hunger-relief organization aims to increase its impact on the community by matching up to $1 million in donations between Tuesday and Wednesday, foundation staff said.