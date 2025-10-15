Dundalk roads are getting worse from traffic without Key Bridge connector, data shows

New data shows that roads in Dundalk are deteriorating due to increased heavy vehicle and truck traffic on local roads in the 18 months following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Transportation leaders in Baltimore County hope to determine if the unanticipated costs of repairs are eligible for federal aid.

WJZ reached out to the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), and a spokesperson said it plans to work with Baltimore County.

"The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) is working closely with our partners in Baltimore County to determine if the unanticipated costs of repairs to certain county roads following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge are eligible for federal aid through the Emergency Relief (ER) Program," a spokesperson said.

Pavement condition index shows a decline in roads

"Nobody wants their car damaged from a pothole. Nobody wants to drive or walk on poor roads," said Lauren Buckler, the Baltimore County Director of Public Works and Transportation. "You know, we're optimistic that we'll be able to find a solution sooner rather than later."

Buckler explained that data collected from a 2022 pavement condition index (PCI) rating system assessed the health of all county roads on a scale from 0 to 100.

The data over time has shown that in the last 18 months, since the collapse of the Key Bridge, there has been a 25% increase in potholes, and many roads in Dundalk are deteriorating due to the diversion of heavy traffic.

New data show that roads in Dundalk are deteriorating due to increased heavy vehicle and truck traffic on local roads in the 18 months following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. CBS News Baltimore

"We're seeing conditions on the roads that were in the 60s. 68 rating, going down to 58 rating, 50 rating," Buckler said. "If you look at the pavement condition index that we did in Baltimore County, we have a $400 million gap in paving that needs to be done in the county."

The county said pavement checks show the areas seeing the most change are: Wise and Dundalk avenues, Dunhill Road, and parts of German Hill and Sollers Point roads.

"So, the data lines up to what pre-2010 numbers were and what's needed to keep the county maintained," Buckler said. "If you look at the pavement condition index that we did in Baltimore County. We have a $400 million gap in paving that needs to be done in the county."

A need to take action

County officials told WJZ that last week, they told state highway officials that unless they take action, roads in Dundalk are only going to get worse.

Officials also asked to see whether the road repairs could be eligible for emergency relief money through the Federal Highway Administration.

"We're looking at about $4 million in repavement that's needed for county roads in that area. So we're hoping, with our conversations with the state and our partnership there, that we can find a solution to these roads in Dundalk," Buckler said.

Residents react to deteriorating roads

Cherie Wells said she has lived in Dundalk her entire life, but there are some roads she will not drive on.

"Merrett Boulevard and Boring Highway," Wells said. "I don't even drive on them because it is so bad."

"Because there is a lot of damage," said Vernon Francis, a Dundalk resident. "It is a lot of damage down here — unnecessary damage that you have to pay out of your pocket to get your car fixed."

"My car has 40,000 miles on it and I am on my fourth set of tires," Wells added.