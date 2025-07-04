How Dundalk's community saved its 50th annual Heritage Fair

Dundalk has a lot to celebrate in addition to the 4th of July, after its annual Heritage Fair was nearly cancelled due to financial difficulties.

"We got to the January to December time frame, and realized we were about $45,000 in debt, and decided we were going to cancel the fair," Mark Krysiak, the vice president and executive director of the Heritage Association of Greater Dundalk, Inc., said.

However, as Krysiak explained, the community stepped up to make sure family tradition did not die.

"People have come out and donated money out of their pockets, not just businesses, but also individuals," Krysiak said. "People are coming to volunteer. New people, electrical crews—— construction crews."

Community support

They held multiple community meetings soon after the cancellation announcement to rethink canceling the fair, and within a few days, they turned things around.

"It doesn't happen anywhere else," Krysiak said.

Eric Davis explained that it can take more than six months to put on the fair, and they were able to make it happen in record time.

"To see everybody come together to try to help us. It's heartwarming because it means they haven't forgotten where they came from," said Eric Davis, the president of the Heritage Association of Greater Dundalk, Inc.

Davis explained that he is proud to continue this legacy with his family and 11-year-old step-daughter.

"Like Meara's dad — he's my fireworks shooter – he is my pyro-technician, it's done in-house...and he grew up at this fair at eight years old," Davis told WJZ.

"My friends are coming like every little kid that is smiling on all of the rides and screaming," said Meara Tracey, a fair attendee.

Fair organizers said they hope to continue building on the momentum of the last few months and keep the event alive for generations to come.

"Come on down. Have a good time. We're here for you," said Krysiak.

Volunteer opportunities

The Dundalk Heritage Fair dates back to 1976.

This year's event will feature live entertainment, vendors, food, and refreshments.

For a full schedule, click here.

The fair still needs additional volunteers. Those who are interested may still participate by contacting the Heritage Association's Volunteer Coordinator, Michelle Gielner, at mgielner@dundalkheritagefair.com.

The 2025 Dundalk Heritage Fair will take place on Sunday, July 6, in Heritage Park. Admission is $10 per person.