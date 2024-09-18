Dulceology, a Baltimore bakery, specializes in authentic Latin-inspired desserts

BALTIMORE -- Dulceology is a women-owned and operated bakery that creates authentic Latin-inspired desserts.

On the corner of South Charles and W. West Street, there's a sweet smell coming from a little bakery that puts the 'dulce' in Dulceology.

Baking begins with family

Born and raised in El Salvador, Nicole Leiva opened the doors to Dulceology with her sister in 2020, but the baking began years ago.

In 2001, Leiva's parents chose to leave their homeland after a devastating earthquake.

After living in the United States for a few years, her family realized they could not find authentic and quality baked cakes and desserts like the ones they used to enjoy in El Salvador.

Leiva explained she began baking with her mother at a young age, making their own cookies and birthday cakes.

"She started baking our cakes from home and that's where I started, like, feeling like this sense of flavor," said Nicole Leiva, the owner and head pastry chef at Dulceology. "The importance of flavor and the importance of having that nostalgic touch in the pastry."

Leiva explained to WJZ that her mother taught her food tastes better when made with love and free from preservatives and artificial ingredients.

"But it wasn't until after high school that I remember that I started getting into baking." said Leiva."This passion, that kind of, 'Wow, I made this and it tastes so good,' and I can share this with someone else. "

When doors open

Leiva and her sister sold their desserts online from 2013 to 2019 and it grew into something more than a hobby.

"It was just like an overwhelming feeling and that feeling I began to chase it," Leiva said.

In late 2019, she saw a storefront in downtown Baltimore in Federal Hill and knew it had to be theirs. So, she and her sister bought it and Dulceolgy came to life.

"My dad, he's like, he was my plumber, my electrician, my just like everything," Leiva said. "So it's like every little corner of this bakery, there's like little bits of love and all my family put in through."

The recipes and the flavors are inspired by her chef mother and the entire family.

"But it's interesting we made them, because surprisingly, I grew up eating these in El Salvador," said Leiva. "But it's funny how, you know food now, it's like a lot of it is very international."

Dulceology is known for its alfajores, artisan doughnuts, cronuts, cookies, cakes and more— each unique, gluten-free and authentic.

Creating community

Leiva credits her family, community and customers for helping their business make it this far.

"I wouldn't be able to do anything without them," said Leiva.

Customers, like Jason and Sara Ruben, have been Dulceology customers for about a year.

"We loved the food so much that we decided we were going to have them for our wedding," said Jason Ruben. "So we ordered 200 cronuts for our wedding."

Thursday, the couple stopped by to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

"The longer they stay here, the longer the love, the memory of having served at our wedding and being able to think about our wedding every time we're in here– the better," Jason Ruben said.

"This place is very special too," said Sara Ruben.

"That little circle of support that believes in you, that will push you through," said Leiva.