11 men indicted in massive Baltimore drug bust

On Thursday, state leaders announced the takedown of a Baltimore drug trafficking organization, resulting in the seizure of nearly nine kilos of narcotics and over $55,000 in cash.

In total, 11 men were indicted on multiple firearm and drug trafficking charges.

State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates made the announcement alongside U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, Kelly O. Hayes, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office, Jimmy Paul, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Division, Brian Crowe, and Baltimore Police Colonel Robert Velte.

The operation

In the early months of 2025, crime prevention leaders, including the FBI's Baltimore Safe Streets Task Force, began an investigation into drug activity on the 1800 block of N. Collington Avenue.

There, they allegedly witnessed Terell Pryor, along with several others, selling large amounts of cocaine.

After Pryor's identification, judges gave the green light for investigators to wiretap two of his cell phones.

Investigators say this led to the interception of multiple calls in which Pryor was dealing drugs. He allegedly sold large quantities of narcotics to multiple individuals who would then break them down for a street-level sale, according to police.

Investigators found that Pryor often sold drugs to Alvin Edwards, Dominic Stokes, Durrell Anson, and Milton Davis.

They also discovered that Pryor frequently met with Norman Thomas and Nathaniel Gardner to get large amounts of cocaine. They would then split the cocaine among themselves to sell to their customers.

After receiving the okay for more wiretaps on Thomas's and Gardner's phone calls, investigators found out that they were allegedly running a drug trafficking operation on the 2600 block of Greenmount Avenue, with the help of defendant David Montgomery Jr.

The calls additionally revealed that Thomas and Gardner were supplying large amounts of cocaine to Sean Chisolm, Ty Ingram, and Eric Purnell.

"Drug trafficking organizations like this one inflict real and lasting trauma on our communities, creating conditions of fear and instability that erode public safety and diminish residents' quality of life," said State's Attorney Ivan J Bates. "They fuel violence, addiction, and disorder in neighborhoods that deserve stability and opportunity."

"This investigation sends a message that law enforcement will not allow drug-trafficking organizations, and other groups connected to driving violence, to freely operate in our neighborhoods," added Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland.

What police recovered

Police said they recovered the following firearms, narcotics, and proceeds during the investigation:

From Terell Pryor's residence on September 19, 2025: a loaded Glock 43X 9mm handgun, approximately 5 kilograms of cocaine, and $5,946 U.S. currency.

From Alvin Edwards's residence on October 1, 2025: one black Ruger LCP .380 firearm with no serial number, a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380, approximately 34.8 grams of a fentanyl mixture, approximately 20.11 grams of cocaine, four scales, packaging material, and approximately $1,880 in U.S. currency.



From Dominic Stokes's residence on October 1, 2025: a Taurus 9mm model 709 with a loaded magazine; a Glock 9mm, model 43, with a loaded magazine; a P80 frame 9mm with no serial number; a Desert Eagle 1911G with two loaded magazines; approximately 6 grams of cocaine; and approximately $25,000 in U.S. currency.

From Nathaniel Gardner's residence on November 4, 2025: one handgun containing a .40 caliber Glock 27 slide and a P80 frame, a loaded Glock magazine, over three kilograms of cocaine, and $10,893 U.S. currency.

From Norman Thomas's residence on November 4, 2025: 40 9mm rounds of ammunition and $11,628 U.S. currency.

From a stash location on Argonne Avenue on November 4, 2025: a loaded Ruger .22 pistol, a Glock 27 handgun, over 80 rounds of varying ammunition, and approximately 40 grams of suspected cocaine.

The charges

Each defendant was charged with numerous offenses, including firearm drug trafficking, possession of a regulated firearm after a felony conviction, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and participation in a criminal organization.

"By working hand in hand with our local, state, and federal partners, we were able to disrupt and dismantle two open-air drug markets that have brought violence and instability to our neighborhoods," said Police Commissioner Richard Worley. "These operations are about restoring safety, rebuilding trust, and ensuring residents feel safer in their homes. We will continue to stand with our partners and our communities as we work together to reduce crime and make Baltimore a safer city for everyone."