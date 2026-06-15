Dru Hill, Mario, The Lox performing at Baltimore's AFRAM 50. Here's the full musical lineup.

The lineup of performers and headliners is set for Baltimore's 50th AFRAM festival, which will coincide with the nationally recognized Juneteenth holiday, this weekend.

The free three-day African American heritage festival will be from June 19 through June 21 at Druid Hill Park. Each day, the festival will be from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The weekend will honor Baltimore's African American heritage through live music, cultural entertainers, children's activities, African drumming, carnival mask-making, art showcases, and local vendors.

The performances and interviews will be streamed all weekend here on CBS News Baltimore.

Some of AFRAM's headline musical performers include Baltimore's own Dru Hill, along with Mario, The Lox, Tamia, SWV, and Charlie Wilson.

Musical lineups announced for AFRAM

Here's a look at when the performers will take the stage this weekend:

Friday, June 19 (times are approximate)

Club Music Tribute, 3 p.m.

The Blvck Buttafly, 4 p.m.

Paula Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Ultra Nate', 5:15 p.m.

Lil Mo, 6 p.m.

Big Phat Morning Show Reunion, 6 p.m.

D.J. Quicksilva, 6:40 p.m.

Mario, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 (times are approximate)

The Vibe, 1 p.m.

Black Assets, 1:30 p.m.

J. Brown, 2:30 p.m.

Normani, 4 p.m.

Chloe Bailey, 5 p.m.

SWV, 6 p.m.

The Lox, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 21 (times are approximate)

AFRAM 50 Fashion Show, 1 p.m.

Eric Waddell, 2 p.m.

Fearless Dance Group, 2:30 p.m.

P.J. Morton, 4 p.m.

Dru Hill, 5 p.m.

Tamia, 6:15 p.m.

Charlie Wilson, 7:45 p.m.