Crime

Driver shot in the cheek on York Road in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was shot in the face Thursday night while driving in North Baltimore, police said. 

The victim, a 52-year-old man, flagged down an officer around 9:45 p.m. and told them he had been shot in the 5900 block of York Road, police said. He was shot in the cheek. 

The victim was hospitalized for treatment of the non-life-threatening wound. 

Investigators are trying to determine whether the shooting was targeted or random. \

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 9:45 AM

