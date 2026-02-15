Driver reportedly fired shots at another vehicle on I-95 in Baltimore, MDTA police says

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police say a driver allegedly fired gunshots at another driver on Interstate 95 in Baltimore on Sunday morning.

Police are investigating after the driver of a gray Chevrolet sedan reported being shot at while driving northbound near Hanover Street (Exit 54). The driver said the suspected shooter was driving in a light blue passenger vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The MDTA is investigating and reviewing evidence, according to police.

Anyone with information or may have seen anything suspicious Sunday morning near Exit 54 on northbound I-95 should contact MDTA Police at 410-537-6700.