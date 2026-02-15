Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver reportedly fired shots at another vehicle on I-95 in Baltimore, MDTA police says

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
Read Full Bio
Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Add CBS News on Google

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police say a driver allegedly fired gunshots at another driver on Interstate 95 in Baltimore on Sunday morning.

Police are investigating after the driver of a gray Chevrolet sedan reported being shot at while driving northbound near Hanover Street (Exit 54). The driver said the suspected shooter was driving in a light blue passenger vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The MDTA is investigating and reviewing evidence, according to police.

Anyone with information or may have seen anything suspicious Sunday morning near Exit 54 on northbound I-95 should contact MDTA Police at 410-537-6700.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue