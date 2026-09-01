Driver charged in connection with fatal crash in Howard County

The driver of a vehicle that struck a delivery truck that overturned and killed one of its passengers in Howard County has been charged with impaired driving and other offenses.

The crash occurred Monday around 4 p.m. on eastbound I-70 near Morgan Station Road, Maryland State Police said Tuesday in a statement.

The deceased individual was riding as a passenger in an Isuzu box truck that was struck by a Genesis G80, driven by 18-year-old John Amare, of Damascus, Maryland.

The driver of the Isuzu was injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators said troopers from the Maryland State Police's Waterloo Barrack responded to the area after a report of a two-vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation indicated that both vehicles were traveling east on I-70 when the Genesis G80 struck the rear of the Isuzu truck. This caused the Isuzu to lose control, strike a guardrail, and overturn.

After consulting with the Office of the State's Attorney in Howard County, the operator of the Genesis was charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide while under the influence, the state police said. Additional charges included motor vehicle homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent manslaughter, and other related charges and citations.

Amare is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

The crash led to lanes being closed for approximately four hours due to the crash investigation. The State Police's Crash Team continues to lead an ongoing investigation.