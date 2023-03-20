Watch CBS News
Driver arrested for allegedly pointing gun at woman in road rage incident in Pasadena

BALTIMORE - An armed man was arrested Saturday following a reported road rage incident in Pasadena, according to police.

Police said a woman told them a driver of a car pointed a handgun at her near the Tower Federal Credit Union, on Ritchie Highway.

Michael James Cover, 58, from Millersville, was located in the drive-thru of the credit union and was detained. A loaded semi-automatic handgun was found in the car, police said.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 7:13 PM

