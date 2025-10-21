Baltimore DPW invites residents to weigh in on wastewater plant improvements

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works will hold two public meetings in October to update residents on the city's progress in meeting requirements of its consent decree related to operations at Baltimore's two wastewater treatment plants.

The meetings are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 21, and Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The consent decree, entered into by the City of Baltimore, the Maryland Department of the Environment, and Blue Water Baltimore, addresses past violations of discharge permits issued to the Back River and Patapsco wastewater treatment plants.

Under the decree, the city must provide opportunities for public engagement and post quarterly progress reports online.

During the meetings, senior leaders from Baltimore's Department of Public Works will provide updates on the wastewater treatment plants, specifically covering operational performance, capital improvements and investments, and efforts to ensure a healthy environment.

Previous violations at wastewater plants

In 2021, the Maryland Department of the Environment found permit violations dating back to 2017 at the two plants. State inspections at the time documented pollution, bacteria, and nutrients flowing into the Back River and, in turn, the Chesapeake Bay.

Baltimore City officials said that the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues, staff retirements, and struggles to hire new staff all contributed to problems at the plants, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Civil lawsuits followed, leading to an agreement that requires the Department of Public Works to take corrective actions and pay penalties.