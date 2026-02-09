Baltimore DPW's director of equity fired for exposing civil rights violations, federal lawsuit alleges

A lawsuit against the City of Baltimore and its Department of Public Works (DPW) alleges that the agency's first director of equity was fired in retaliation for exposing civil rights violations.

Linda Batts, a civil rights professional, was hired as Director of Equity for DPW in 2019. She was tasked with rooting out discrimination, according to her attorney Thiru Vignarajah.

According to Batts' lawsuit, DPW leaders obstructed her efforts and eventually fired her for refusing to "remain silent about the agency's unlawful practices."

WJZ has reached out to Baltimore DPW for its reaction to the lawsuit.

Lawsuit details alleged civil rights violations

The suit details a culture of "systemic discrimination" at DPW, "...including a racially hostile work environment described by employees as a 'plantation,'" Vignarajah said in a statement.

The lawsuit further alleges that Black employees at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant faced "a racially hostile environment."

Batts said in the lawsuit that female employees at some DPW facilities were denied access to bathrooms and were forced to leave the building to use the restrooms. Batts said she reported the issue to leadership, but it was not addressed.

According to Vignarajah, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) investigated Batt's claims and found that "evidence establishes a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964." The agency then issued Batts a "right-to-sue."

Alleged retaliatory firing

Batts claims she was fired from DPW in March 2021 after she escalated her complaints of discriminatory practices and internal corruption.

"I joined city government to do one job: to make sure the public servants keeping our city running, from sanitation workers to wastewater engineers, are treated with the dignity and fairness the law requires," Batts said in a statement. "Instead of cooperation, I was met with obstruction at every turn. When I pointed out that Black workers were being suppressed and women were being demeaned, the response wasn't to fix the problem — it was to fire the person calling it out."

According to her lawsuit, the city did not offer her a legitimate reason for her firing, but said it was "moving in another direction."

"It is a profound betrayal of the public trust to hire a watchdog and then fire her for barking," Vignarajah said.

"This lawsuit is about holding the city accountable for running a department where 'plantation' politics were tolerated, and the woman hired to fix them was first silenced and then fired," he added.