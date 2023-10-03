DPW awaiting water test results on parasite as Baltimore-area residents continue precautions

Baltimore -- Baltimore's Department of Public Works is waiting for the results of another water test after a microscopic parasite was detected in a reservoir last week.

The drinking water could sicken some vulnerable populations in parts of Baltimore, Baltimore County, and Howard County.

City leaders said updated results could come back as early as today, and could come with new recommendations. In the meantime, here in Elkridge, people have been using this water truck to fill up on water to take home.

Thursday, Baltimore DPW announced low levels of Cryptosporidium were detected during routine testing of the Druid Lake Reservoir.

"I'm concerned about anything that says I shouldn't be drinking or should be very careful about drinking the water," Kate Hale, an Elkridge resident, said.

Hale said she recently found out that she lives in an affected area.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite commonly found in lakes and rivers. It can cause gastrointestinal problems for people who are immunocompromised, children, or elderly.

Those populations are advised to take precautions like boiling their drinking water or using bottled water.

According to city leaders, the EPA now requires DPW to test for Cryptosporidium and Giardia at the city's uncovered finished reservoirs.

The parasite-positive samples were collected on September 19 from the Druid Lake uncovered reservoir, and the results of the test came back a week later.

Mayor Scott said that's why the city is currently working to cover the existing uncovered reservoirs at Druid Lake and Ashburton.

"One we expect to be completed in November and one at the beginning of the year - to completely be done with the protection for this particular thing," Mayor Scott said.

Until further notice, this water truck will be stationed here in the main parking lot of Howard County's Elkridge 50+ Center.