Baltimore residents invited to weigh in on $7 billion downtown revitalization plan

City residents had a chance Wednesday evening to shape the future of downtown Baltimore as officials move forward with a 10-year revitalization plan.

Mayor Brandon Scott hosted a public meeting at the Downtown Partnership office on South Charles Street to gather community input on "Downtown RISE," a strategic initiative designed to make the city's core cleaner, safer, and more attractive to residents and visitors.

The meeting included updates on completed projects and time for public suggestions.

The mayor introduced a draft of the Downtown RISE plan earlier this year. First launched in November 2023, the initiative is now entering its third and final planning phase.

Plan priorities and progress

The Downtown RISE strategy aims to stimulate economic development, improve infrastructure, bolster Baltimore's arts and entertainment scene, and strengthen public safety and sanitation.

Already, several changes have taken place downtown.

Artscape was relocated to the area in May to showcase public art and culture.

Ten digital billboards have been installed to promote local events, and the city has stepped up graffiti removal, street sweeping, and trash management.

To boost safety, Baltimore has invested in technology and equipment for a Downtown Security Operations Center.

New surveillance devices have been installed near Lexington Market to address nuisance activity. Public restrooms and additional safety infrastructure are also part of the plan.

Supporting business and equity

The plan aims to improve access to high-quality retail, grocery stores, and health care facilities.

According to city data, more than 25% of Baltimore businesses and 33.5% of jobs are based downtown. However, officials say a "mobility crisis" has limited many residents' access to this economic hub.

A $6 million modernization of the city's permitting system is underway to streamline the process of opening or operating businesses downtown.

The plan also includes reforms to liquor licensing, with a focus on helping small establishments. Legislation, signed into law in May 2024, allowed small restaurants and cafés to obtain liquor licenses if they maintain a bona fide kitchen and partner with the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

The city said this would reduce past barriers such as high seating and capital investment requirements.

Upcoming meetings

In addition to Wednesday's meeting, two more public sessions with the city's Planning Commission are scheduled — one next Thursday and another in early October.

The full Downtown RISE Strategic Plan is available online.