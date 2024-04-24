New plan brings Baltimore closer to a revitalized downtown

Experts predict rise in cost of goods after Key Bridge collapse, and more top stories

Experts predict rise in cost of goods after Key Bridge collapse, and more top stories

Experts predict rise in cost of goods after Key Bridge collapse, and more top stories

BALTIMORE - Mayor Brandon Scott has released the full Downtown RISE Strategic Action Plan.

It lays out the next chapter for the heart of the Charm City.

The Scott Administration announced Downtown RISE in November 2023 and released a set of immediate actions to improve the vibrancy of downtown Baltimore.

Downtown RISE focuses on four major pointsâ€" everything from economic development to arts and entertainment. Each point lays out aspects city leaders believe the community, businesses stakeholders, and others want to see in downtown's next chapter.

"We're rising together because our residentsâ€"- we want them working downtown and living in their neighborhoods and living downtown if they want to," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

The multi-billion dollar strategic plan contains the full long-term plan to revitalize a one-mile radius in Baltimore City.

"Downtown is on the rise when you have $6.9 billion of this going to be invested in downtown Baltimore through 2028. That sends a signal that people are believing and betting on downtown," said Mayor Scott.

The 35-page document and website focuses on several areas including: public safety, cleanliness, community and economic development, infrastructure, arts, culture, entertainment, and placemaking.

"As we work through all the things we have to do, we get together to tackle the issues around improving infrastructure and creating a space where people can live, work, eat, and play all in the same space," said Scott.

Downtown's new look has been a hot topic among neighbors like Lillie Hyman since renderings of the Inner Harbor were released in 2023.

"We were here before all this was developed," longtime Baltimore resident Lillie Hyman told WJZ.

Hyman says she's lived in Baltimore since she was 10 years old and wants to see a downtown for the people.

"I do have a certain perspective about how friendly it was, family friendly, children friendly," said Hyman. "We are losing citizens of Baltimore and we do need to bring people in but let's be fair."

Other neighbors like Razeen Karim believe the plan will show what the city is all about.

"Baltimore has a lot to offer. And I think we're going to push the city in the right direction," said Karim.

"See what's happening right now at M&T Bank Stadium, you're going to see that consistently, not just in the physical spaces, but how are we more working together on all of those things and moving forward," said Scott.

WJZ did ask Mayor Scott how he plans to balance revitalizing downtown and rebuilding the Key Bridge. Scott said that there is nothing that will take his administration away from either.

The third and final phase of Downtown RISE will focus on the long-term, 10-year strategic vision for downtown.

You can read through the entire Downtown RISE strategic plan by visiting their new website.