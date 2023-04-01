Downtown Partnership of Baltimore hosts Spring Break Skate

BALTIMORE -- The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore is hosting a Spring Break Skate.

The pop-up event will be held in Downtown Baltimore.

People can pay to skate with their friends and families amid the sights and sounds of the busy city.

Skate tickets cost anywhere from $8 to $10. Children under the age of 12 can purchase skate tickets for $8 a session while adults will have to pay $10 per session.

Each skate session lasts an hour and tickets must be purchased online in advance of the skate session.

Skates are available for rent at $5 per pair. People are free to bring their own skates, too.

People can only skate with valid proof of their ticket purchase.

WHERE: 1 Hopkins Plaza

WHEN: Friday, March 31 – Saturday, April 8, 2023

Schedule:

Friday, March 31: 4-9 pm. The kick-off Spring Break Skate; food for sale from Sweet Kam and Dream Street Cuisine.

Family Skate: 2-5 pm. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by someone 16 years or older. Carrying people is not allowed, and beginner skaters are encouraged to skate along sideboards.

90's Night: 5-9 pm. A 90's themed evening at the rink; food for purchase by Sistahs' Sweets and Dream Street Cuisine.

Family Skate: 2-5 pm

Slow Jam Sunday: 5-7pm. Grab your sweetheart for an evening coupled-up and holding hands around the rink. Food available for purchase from Sweet Kam and Royal Sauce.

Monday, April 3: Family Night: 4-7 pm: Indulge in this early week discount with $2 off each general admission ticket. Food available for purchase from Sweet Kam and Royal Sauce.

Tuesday, April 4: College Night: 4-7 pm. Themed for college students, attendees are encouraged to stop by the Downtown Baltimore tent to secure free swag if wearing school gear; students receive $2 off each general admission ticket; food by Sistahs' Sweets and Dream Street Cuisine.

Wednesday, April 5: Skate with Pride: 4-7 pm. $2 of each general admission ticket sold on Wednesday, April 5 will be donated to support the Pride Center of Maryland; food will be available for purchase from Sistahs' Sweets and Dream Street Cuisine.

Thursday, April 6: O's Night: 4-9 pm. Stop by the Downtown Baltimore tent to get free swag when you wear Orioles gear; food available for purchase from Sweet Kam and Dream Street Cuisine.

Born to Skate: 4-7 pm. Intended to be a pre-event for the Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Concert, skate as the warm-up for the big show at CFG Bank Arena.

Big Hair Don't Care: 7-9 pm. An 80's themed night; food by Sistahs' Sweets and Dream Street Cuisine.

Family Skate: 2-5 pm

Ladies Night: 5-9 pm: Food will be available for purchase from Sweet Kam and Dream Street Cuisine.