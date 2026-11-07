Investigators seek suspects after double shooting in North Baltimore

Police are requesting the public's help after two men were shot in North Baltimore early Saturday morning.

According to a release from Baltimore Police's Northern District precinct, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a business located on the 4000 block of Old York Road at 4:46 a.m.

When police arrived, they found both a 38-year-old and a 46-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the business.

Medics responded and took the men to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As detectives search for suspects, they are asking anyone with information to contact them.

To submit a tip regarding the circumstances related to the shooting, contact Northern District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2455.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.