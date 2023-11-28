Donors receive Orioles tickets during winter accessory collection on Giving Tuesday

BALTIMORE - Giving Tuesday is a global movement about giving back to those less fortunate. It's a day meant to inspire generosity and kindness.

Charitable organizations, local and nationwide, participated on Tuesday, along with the giving heart of community members.

At Oriole Park at Camden Yards, donors received Orioles tickets as a reward for their generosity.

The Baltimore Orioles and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield hosted a drive-thru winter accessory collection to benefit the Food Project, a Baltimore-based organization focused on feeding food-insecure community members and providing jobs and job training to the youth of Southwest Baltimore.

About 395 people participated in the event and donated a total of 2,415 winter accessories.

"I was really surprised. We showed up at 7 a.m. and there were already cars lined up," said The Food Project Executive Director Michelle Suazo.

One by one, people brought new or gently used coats, scarves, winter hats, gloves and socks for The Food Project.

"Our ultimate goal is to be able to have the warm gear on hand, so that no matter which day it is, if we see somebody that doesn't have a coat, we have something on hand for people," Suazo said.

All over the world, charitable organizations, like The Food Project, participated in Giving Tuesday, including the Red Cross.

"We rely on the generosity of donors to get the job done, to deliver life-saving services in communities," said Red Cross spokesperson Ashley Henyan.

Henyan said that while there are many ways to give back, one of the most valuable things you can give is your time.

"Right now, we especially need more disaster action team volunteers in the Baltimore area," Henyan said. "It's a wonderful feeling, helping someone in need beyond yourself, someone who is a stranger. Our volunteers are very special people."