Documents: Man shot at by Baltimore police confesses to shoplifting coconut water before striking officers with SUV

BALTIMORE - A shoplifting suspect who was shot at by a Baltimore Police officer on Tuesday dragged two officers while trying to flee the scene, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Alex Husson, from Ellicott City, was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault. He confessed to stealing a bottle of coconut water.

Documents say officers were following up on an investigation at the 7-Eleven, in the 3400 block of Wilkins Avenue, in Southwest Baltimore when they were told that a shoplifter was outside in the parking lot.

As officers were confronting the man in a dark-colored SUV, the driver put the car in reverse and dragged an officer, documents show. Then, he put the car in drive and dragged the other officer.

As Husson was driving away, according to documents, an officer fired shots at the car. Husson was not struck by a bullet, police said.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance footage and a license plate reader were used to identify the SUV.

Baltimore's Aviation Unit, "Foxtrot," located the SUV in a driveway on Robert Jay Way in Ellicott City, according to charging documents.

As police surrounded the home, Husson came out and was placed under arrest, according to charging documents.

Documents reveal that Husson told officers he went to the 7-Eleven to use the ATM before walking out of the store with the coconut water.

He then said three officers approached him from the driver-side door and that he dragged one officer and struck another while leaving the parking lot.