Author of Diary of a Wimpy Kid visits Baltimore school

Students were surprised Tuesday morning when Jeff Kinney, author of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series, walked into the auditorium. The Maryland native was there to announce the release of his newest book.

Kinney was met with loud cheers as he took the stage.

He shared stories about his path to becoming an author, saying it all began with a love of comic books.

"I just want to encourage you guys to think about writing down your stories," he added. "Because one day, you might become an author yourself. Believe me, people need to hear your stories."

Students also got a look at how Kinney creates his illustrations and took part in activities to win free books.

"I start with these really, really rough drawings," Kinney said. "Then, I start to color them in. I start to ink. Then, I use color at first. At the end, I turn it into black and white drawings."

Diary of a Wimpy Kid series

The "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series launched nearly 20 years ago. The series is "loosely" based on Kinney's own childhood, and "follows middle school weakling, Greg Heffley, as he journals the trials, tribulations, and humor of dealing with family, friends and surviving middle school," per the Wimpy Kid website.

Kinney's newest release, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Party Pooper, marks the 20th book in the series.

Kinney began writing jokes and illustrations for the Wimpy Kid series in 1998, but published the first book in 2007. Kinney has published at least one book annually every year since.

In 2010, the first movie based on the series debuted.

On Monday, Kinney sat down with CBS Boston to talk about his new book and efforts to revitalize the area around his bookstore in Plainville, Massachusetts